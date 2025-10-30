FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.