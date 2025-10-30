FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

KBWB stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.



The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

