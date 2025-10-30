Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.1667.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Montrose Environmental Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
NYSE:MEG opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $936.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
Further Reading
