Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

