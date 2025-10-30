Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Republic Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.17. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.