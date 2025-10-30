Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after acquiring an additional 333,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of APO opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

