Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

