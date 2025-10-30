First National Trust Co Sells 480 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after buying an additional 264,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,773,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.