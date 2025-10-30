Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 80,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

