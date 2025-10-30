Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $42.10 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,270 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1,614.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

FLCB stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

