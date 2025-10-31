FWG Investments LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

