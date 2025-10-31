Contrasting Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Peers

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2025

Risk & Volatility

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 41.00
Gamehaus Competitors $2.51 billion $19.42 million 9.67

Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A
Gamehaus Competitors -125.11% -64.53% -2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Gamehaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.