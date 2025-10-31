Contrasting Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Peers

Risk & Volatility
Gamehaus has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$118.05 million
|$3.96 million
|41.00
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.51 billion
|$19.42 million
|9.67
Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-125.11%
|-64.53%
|-2.11%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Gamehaus Company Profile
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.