Putney Financial Group LLC Invests $158,000 in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $112,154,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

