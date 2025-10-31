Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

