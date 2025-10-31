Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics makes up about 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Clearwater Analytics worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $219,975.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 338,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,187.64. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

