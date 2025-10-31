Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.90 Million in Matthews China Active ETF $MCH

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Matthews China Active ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC. owned approximately 9.23% of Matthews China Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 147.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 264,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 157,690 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Down 1.9%

MCH stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Matthews China Active ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Matthews China Active ETF Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.