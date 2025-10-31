Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.0%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.