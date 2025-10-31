Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 212,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 133,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,046,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PYLD stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

