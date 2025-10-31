Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tradewinds LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.24 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

