First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $25.22 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

