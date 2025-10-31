Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,976,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 660,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.78 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

