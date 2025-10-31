Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Critical Review

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clean Energy Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.92%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.42 million 4.58 -$4.42 million ($1.20) -1.98 Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.92 37.61

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -205.68% -83.24% -32.73% Enlight Renewable Energy 23.58% 7.48% 1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

