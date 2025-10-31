Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,391 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

