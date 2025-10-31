Assetmark Inc. Acquires 15,312 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

TJX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

