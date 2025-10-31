Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 2.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $187.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

