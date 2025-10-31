Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after buying an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 463,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.