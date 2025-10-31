Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after buying an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 463,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
