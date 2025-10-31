Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after buying an additional 1,350,071 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after buying an additional 1,099,765 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,456,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,415,000 after buying an additional 429,278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

