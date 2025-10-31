Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

