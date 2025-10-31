Pathway Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. ServiceTitan makes up about 7.5% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,774,000.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.74. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 24,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,815,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,595,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,706,572.83. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,117,371 shares of company stock worth $128,414,855. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

