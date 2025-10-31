Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $120,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $125.79 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $126.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

