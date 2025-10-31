Tradewinds LLC. Takes $991,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.