Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Decreased by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 0.5% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of NU by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 824,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.