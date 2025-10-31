VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

