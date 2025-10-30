Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

