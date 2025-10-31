AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

