Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth about $172,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veralto by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after purchasing an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Veralto by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,493,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

