Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.66.

Southern stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

