Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 14,545 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

