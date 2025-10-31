Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $111.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

