Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

