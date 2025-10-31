Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

