Analyzing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TROOPS 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $16.32 million 5.11 $12.89 million $0.32 7.81 TROOPS $10.07 million 16.76 -$13.41 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 79.01% -0.20% -0.10% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats TROOPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

