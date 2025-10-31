Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,679 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 232,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1,226.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 251,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.