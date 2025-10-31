Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

