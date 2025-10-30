Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $545.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.40, a P/E/G ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.51 and its 200 day moving average is $459.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

