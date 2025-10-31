Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $113.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

