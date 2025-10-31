Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF $ISMD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 467.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $484,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISMD opened at $37.85 on Friday. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

