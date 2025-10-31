Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,691 shares of company stock worth $17,984,628. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $95.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

