IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $496.34 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.