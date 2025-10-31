Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 20,104 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.90 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

